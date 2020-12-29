Bills’ Jerry Hughes Relishes Returning ‘Punch In The Face’ To Patriots

The Bills were feeling themselves Monday night, and for good reason.

Buffalo earned a convincing win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, embarrassing their AFC East rivals in the process. It was the kind of performance in Foxboro that has eluded the Bills for two decades.

After the game, Jerry Hughes, Buffalo’s longest-tenured player, relished in the opportunity to give the Patriots a taste of their own medicine.

“I was telling some of the guys on the sideline, I haven’t had this feeling in Foxborough ever,” Hughes said, via Syracuse .com. “This was a nice feeling to come back here in this stadium and return a nice punch in the face. It felt good.”

The Bills next week will look to clinch the AFC’s No. 2 seed when they face the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots, on the other hand, will wrap up their forgettable season with what surely will be a forgettable home game against the New York Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images