This Horrible Cam Newton-Gillette Stadium Stat Is Difficult To Believe

There’s no sugarcoating it: Cam Newton has been awful this season. However, it’s his lack of production at Gillette Stadium that has been especially glaring.

Newton was benched Monday night in the New England Patriots’ ugly loss to the Buffalo Bills. The veteran quarterback rushed for a touchdown, but once again failed to throw for a score.

Consequently, through seven games at Gillette Stadium as a member of the Patriots, Newton has yet to amass as many touchdown passes as he managed to throw in his lone appearance as a visitor.

Check out this tweet from Boston Sports Info:

Cam Newton at Gillette Stadium



As a visitor

1 game – 29 att – 3 TD passes



As a Patriot

7 games – 132 att – 2 TD passes — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) December 29, 2020

That’s … not good.

Newton will have his last chance to improve those numbers next Sunday when the Patriots host the lowly New York Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images