Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Addresses Possibility Of Having Fans At TD Garden

The NBA season begins in mere days, while the NHL is attempting to get its campaign going.

So, will there be folks in attendance at TD Garden in the near future?

At first, no, but potentially before season’s end.

It obviously isn’t safe to have fans at sporting events at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, but with a vaccine beginning to be distributed, there’s a chance that in later months of the campaign arenas can begin hosting fans.

With that in mind, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” and addressed the possibility of fans attending.

“The Bruins, I actually went over there the other day to take a tour of the Garden. They put some really great protocols in place for when we get fans back in the Garden. It’s really amazing what they’ve done,” Walsh said, via WEEI.com. “I walked around. I was really impressed with it. I’m hoping we get fans back. …

“They’re trying to shoot for February or March (for a return of fans),” Walsh also said.

The Celtics begin their season at TD Garden next Wednesday, while the NHL’s reported target date to start the season is Jan. 13.

