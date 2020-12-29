Cam Newton’s 34 Passing Yards Fewest For Patriots Starting QB Since 1993

Monday just wasn’t Cam Newton’s night.

The Patriots quarterback completed five of his 10 passes for 34 yards during New England’s “Monday Night Football” game against the Buffalo Bills.

Newton did rush for a touchdown, but wasn’t able to get the ball in the air and was benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter.

The 34 passing yards, though, is the fewest by a Patriots starting quarterback in 27 years.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Cam Newton's 34 passing yards are the fewest by a Patriots starting QB since 1993, when Scott Secules had 13 in Week 10 (also at home vs the Bills). That year was Bill Parcells' first season as Patriots head coach. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 29, 2020

Oh, yikes.

Newton hasn’t had his best season, to say the least, and has struggled in his first full NFL season after playing in just two games in 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images