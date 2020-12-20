Browns Vs. Giants Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Online, On TV

The Cleveland Browns on Sunday will play their second primetime game in seven days.

After being edged out by the Baltimore Ravens in the division rivals’ “Monday Night Football” thriller, the Browns will try to rebound against the New York Giants in the Meadowlands. The Giants also will be coming off a loss, an ugly 26-7 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals.

Colt McCoy — a 2010 third-round pick by the Browns — is expected to be under center in place of the injured Daniel Jones. McCoy quarterbacked the Giants in their Week 13 upset win in Seattle over the Seahawks.

Here’s how to watch the Browns-Giants contest online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images