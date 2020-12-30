Celtics Injuries: Jayson Tatum Questionable, Tristan Thompson Out Vs. Grizzlies

Tatum is dealing with a thumb injury

The Celtics will be more shorthanded than usual Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Boston will be without Tristan Thompson when it hosts the Memphis Grizzlies on the second night of a back-to-back. The veteran center will take a night off as he continues to recover from the right hamstring strain that cropped up before the start of the season.

Additionally, Jayson Tatum is questionable for the contest with a left thumb sprain.

Here’s the full injury report:

The Celtics are coming off an impressive comeback win over the Indiana Pacers and now are 2-2 on the young NBA season.

