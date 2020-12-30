Newcastle Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Liverpool intends to end 2020 with a high-five.

Liverpool will visit Newcastle on Wednesday at St. James’ Park in a Premier League round 16 game. Liverpool can extend its lead atop the Premier League standings to five points with a win. Newcastle enters the contest in 15th place, but a victory will lift the Magpies to 12th.

Liverpool has defeated Newcastle in each of their last five Premier League meetings.

Here’s when and how to watch Newcastle versus Liverpool in the United States:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/420516-liverpool-tottenham-talking-points" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>