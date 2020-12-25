Celtics Injury Report: Robert Williams Questionable Vs. Nets On Christmas

Kyrie Irving returns to TD Garden for the first time this regular season on Christmas Day along with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

And ahead of the game Friday, the Boston Celtics released their injury report for the matchup.

As anticipated, Romeo Langford and Kemba Walker are out as they recover from their respective injuries. Tacko Fall is out with a right eye irritation and center Robert Williams was listed as questionable with an illness.

#NEBHInjuryReport update vs. Brooklyn:



Tacko Fall – OUT – Right Eye Irritation

Romeo Langford – OUT – Right Wrist Surgery

Kemba Walker – OUT – Left Knee Recovery

Robert Williams – QUESTIONABLE – Illness — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 25, 2020

No details yet on Williams’ condition, or if the center is dealing with COVID-19.

The Celtics and Nets tip off at 5 p.m. ET.

