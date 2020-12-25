Robert Williams To Miss Celtics Game Vs. Nets On Christmas Day

When the Boston Celtics released their injury report Friday ahead of their Christmas Day matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, Robert Williams was listed as questionable.

He’s since been downgraded and will sit out of the game due to an illness, the team on Friday announced.

There is no word on whether or not his condition has anything to do with COVID-19, and coach Brad Stevens did not address Williams’ condition in his pregame media availability.

Either way, the Celtics will be without some of its depth at center against a Nets team with two strong rotations.

Against Brooklyn in the preseason last week, Williams played 19 minutes off the bench with eight points, four rebounds, three blocks a steal and four turnovers.