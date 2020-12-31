Celtics Wrap: Jaylen Brown’s Career Night Gives Boston Boost In Win Vs. Grizzlies

The Celtics played a shorthanded Grizzlies team Wednesday night, and Memphis paid the price.

Jaylen Brown recorded a career-high 42 points in Boston’s 126-107 victory at TD Garden. He wasn’t the only Celtics player to take advantage of Ja Morant’s absence, however.

Jayson Tatum (16), Marcus Smart (14) and Daniel Theis (12) also scored double figures. Payton Pritchard (eight points, two rebounds, three assists) and Robert Williams (six points, 10 rebounds, two assists) put together solid performances, as well.

The C’s moved to 3-2, while the Grizzlies fell to 1-3.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Marcus Smart

SG: Jeff Teague

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Daniel Theis

A SOLID START

After looking sluggish on the first couple of plays, Boston went on a 12-0 run in just two short minutes led by Brown and Teague, who combined for nine points.

Theis briefly left the game after appearing to injure his right thumb while attempting a shot early in the quarter. He returned a few minutes later with his thumb taped up.

Daniel Theis injures his hand early in the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/TxsIomHYKq — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 31, 2020

Boston’s offense wasted no time heating up. The C’s opened up a 12-point lead late in the first thanks to a feisty Theis and two massive threes from Smart.

The Grizzlies struggled to find their rhythm, sinking just one of eight shots from beyond the arc and committing eight turnovers in just 12 minutes.

Boston finished the quarter up 31-19. The team shot 52.2% from the field to start.

BOSTON BALLIN’

The Celtics’ dominance continued thanks to some more stellar stuff on offense.

Tatum and Brown were on fire in the second, combining for a whopping 27 points in the quarter. The duo went 9-for-12 from three and collected 40 points between them in the first half.

🥵 it's heatin' up over here pic.twitter.com/Hdb38aRvuL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 31, 2020

That’s when Pritchard got in on the action and showed off his dynamic abilities in the paint.

Boston’s defense looked solid as well with 11 steals, two blocks and 13 forced turnovers in the half.

The Grizzlies suffered another blow midway through the quarter when Grayson Allen left the game with a left ankle sprain. He did not return.

The C’s built a 30-point advantage thanks to a 17-0 run late in the quarter. Memphis got a couple of points back but, still finished down 26 at halftime.

Not a single Grizzlies player scored more than nine points in the first half. They sank just 16 of 43 shots attempted and went just 2-for-20 beyond the arc.

THE JAYLEN BROWN SHOW

It was more of the same in the third.

Boston hovered around a 30-point lead for much of the quarter. And once again, Brown led the charge.