New York State Approves Bills To Have Fans At Upcoming Wild Card Game

Fans have not been allowed at Bills Stadium all season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that soon will change.

The Bills announced New York State approved them to host 6,772 fans next week. Buffalo has not hosted a Wild Card playoff game in 25 years.

There will be some rules, though for fans wanting to attend.

“All fans will be required to obtain a negative COVID test result through the NFL’s testing partner, Bioreference Laboratories in order to attend the game,” the statement said.

“All fans attending the game must bring proof of their negative test result either on their mobile device or in printed PDF form to gain entry. Fans will be required to wear a mask at all times while at Bills Stadium. The only exception for mask removal will be during consumption of food or beverage. All concession stands will have identical offerings and all will be cashless.”

The Bills clinched the AFC East for the first time since 1995.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images