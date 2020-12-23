LeBron James, Lakers Have Awesome Reaction To NBA Championship Rings

LeBron James finally got to wear his fourth championship ring Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers opened their season at Staples Center against the Los Angeles Clippers, just 72 days after the Lakers won the 2019-20 NBA title in the Orlando bubble.

There was no banner ceremony in Los Angeles, but the Lakers received their rings after getting shoutouts on the video board from their individual families.

Check out their new flashy jewelry:

This is what it's all about 💍 pic.twitter.com/kZlYMYb93X — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 23, 2020

James, naturally, had one heck of a reaction after adding some hardware to his collection.

LeBron and AD get their first rings as Lakers 💍 pic.twitter.com/olhoDsrO4Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 23, 2020

Now, the Lakers officially set out to defend their title.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images