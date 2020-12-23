76ers’ Ben Simmons Not Losing Sight Of Goal Amid Ongoing Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons’ name has been tossed around during the latest James Harden trade rumors, but don’t expect the hype to go to his head.

The Philadelphia 76ers point guard has been rumored to have been made available in potential trade packages for Harden, who reportedly isn’t happy with his situation with the Houston Rockets.

Despite this, Simmons doesn’t appear to have lost sight of the team’s goal: An NBA championship. In fact, it still seems to be top of mind for the 24-year-old.

“I come in every day, take it a day at a time, ready to work,” Simmons told reporters Tuesday, via CBSSports.com “Every time I got a Sixers uniform on, I’m representing the Sixers. My mentality never changes. I’m here to win a championship. That goal is never going to change.”

Simmons apparently is well aware of the rumors involving him and the Rockets. But at the moment, he simply wants to focus on the task at hand.