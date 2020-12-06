NFL Rumors: Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson On Hot Seat Amid Ugly Season

A few years ago, Doug Pederson seemed poised for a long, successful career in Philadelphia. The Eagles upset the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, and Pederson was praised for his aggressive, player-friendly coaching style.

Oh, how times have changed.

Pederson is in danger of his losing his job amid the 3-7-1 Eagles’ underwhelming performance this season, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The frustration within the team apparently reached a head Monday night following a loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

From Rapoport’s column published Sunday morning:

Sources say captains and team leaders such as quarterback Carson Wentz, defensive end Brandon Graham, and center Jason Kelce, among others, stayed after for an impromptu meeting. Head coach Doug Pederson was also present. They preached accountability and taking responsibility for their actions, how urgent the situation had become and how necessary it was to turn it around.

Can the Eagles do so against the Green Bay Packers? Here is where it all stands:

Despite winning a Super Bowl three years ago with a backup QB, advancing to the divisional round the following year and winning the division just last year, Pederson finds himself on the hot seat with his future in doubt, sources say. There is no guarantee he returns in 2021 despite his record, and the struggles of Wentz — and the lack of answers — would be part of that.

Rapoport also identified Doug Marrone (Jacksonville Jaguars), Adam Gase (New York Jets) and Anthony Lynn (Los Angeles Chargers) as NFL head coaches currently on the hot seat.

For those three and Pederson, every game moving forward is a must-win.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images