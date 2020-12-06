Saints Vs. Falcons Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online

The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints will renew hostilities at long last.

Well, not really that long.

The teams will meet Sunday at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in an NFL Week 13 games between NFC South rivals. The Saints are cruising toward the NFL playoffs with a 9-2 record, while the 4-7 Falcons know another loss probably will end their hopes of reaching the postseason.

The Saints beat the Falcons 24-9 on Nov. 22 in their Week 11 matchup. The teams now have the chance to work out any lingering tension that stemmed from their last meeting.

Here’s when and how to watch Saints versus Falcons:

When: Sunday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images