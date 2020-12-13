Chiefs Vs. Dolphins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online, On TV

Here’s a fun sign of the times: CBS is sending its top broadcasting team to the very game you’re reading about.

That’s right! The long-woeful Miami Dolphins are very much in an AFC wild card spot, meaning their game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs is, well, a kind of big one.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs unsurprisingly have been a wagon this season, but the 8-4 Dolphins haven’t exactly been a slouch. And as Miami looks to continue firming up its spot in the postseason picture, it’ll attempt to stifle the Chiefs and their high-flying offense.

Here’s how to Chiefs-Dolphins watch online:

When: Sunday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images