Christian McCaffrey Injury: Panthers RB Likely Will Miss Another Game

Whether Christian McCaffrey suits up Saturday against the Green Bay Packers matters little to the Carolina Panthers, who have no shot of making the playoffs.

But fantasy football managers? They’re a different story.

McCaffrey has missed 10 of 13 games this season due to multiple injuries. But the Panthers running back was a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice, raising optimism that he might return and help those participating in their fantasy football league playoffs.

However, Carolina head coach Matt Rhule indicated McCaffrey will miss at least another week.

“I’m not expecting him to play, as of right now,” Rhule said Tuesday while speaking with reporters. “We’ll see how the next two days unfold — obviously today was a walkthrough.

“So, if he’s able to do some things … but, I’m not expecting him to play.”

Added Rhule: “I just haven’t seen him run yet. If he came out tomorrow and could really run, it would probably turn my thinking.”

Head coach Matt Rhule speaks to the media https://t.co/ywhnyk7Ay7 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 15, 2020

If McCaffrey indeed misses Saturday’s game, veteran Mike Davis, who has played well in place of McCaffrey, once again figures to handle lead-back duties.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images