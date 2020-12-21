Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury: X-rays Negative For Chiefs Rookie RB

Injuries never are convenient, but for the Kansas City Chiefs, you hate to see a player go down at this point in the year.

In what may have been a prequel to this season’s Super Bowl, rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had to be helped off the field with what seemed to be a left lower body injury.

He did not put any weight on his left leg leaving the game against the New Orleans Saints, which awkwardly was trapped beneath him after he was taken down on a 4-yard run with 5:15 left in the final quarter. To that point, he’d recorded 79 yards over 14 carries.

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave an update on the rookie’s injury.

“Clyde got twisted up into the splits,” Reid said, via the team’s website. “The X-Rays are negative, but we’ll evaluate him as we go.”

The first-round draft pick out of LSU entered the Week 15 game with 202 carries for 1,017 yards and five touchdowns.

