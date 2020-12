Jayson Tatum had more than just his teammates fired up Wednesday night.

The Celtics forward nailed the game-winning 3-point shot in Boston’s season opening win against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden.

Tatum may have thought he “played terrible” in his 30-point performance, but it appears Devin and Jason McCourty don’t think so.

Check out the New England Patriots duo reacted after the win:

We’re willing to bet that was the reaction of most Celtics fans as time expired.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images