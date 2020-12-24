Did Jayson Tatum Call Game? Celtics Forward Weighs In After Win

Jayson Tatum helped propel the Boston Celtics to a 1-0 start to the season over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

But did he plan it that way?

Tatum hit the game-winning 3-point shot over Giannis Antetokounmpo in Boston’s thrilling 122-121 win at TD Garden.

The forward said postgame head coach Brad Stevens drew up the play, but was calling glass Tatum’s plan?

“Nah. I ain’t try to,” he said on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “Once I let it go, I knew it was going to hit the glass. But I didn’t try to.”

That settles that.

Tatum dropped 30 points in the game. It’s safe to say the final two definitely were the most important.

