Did Jayson Tatum Call Game? Celtics Forward Weighs In After Win

Jayson Tatum helped propel the Boston Celtics to a 1-0 start to the season over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.
But did he plan it that way?
Tatum hit the game-winning 3-point shot over Giannis Antetokounmpo in Boston’s thrilling 122-121 win at TD Garden.
The forward said postgame head coach Brad Stevens drew up the play, but was calling glass Tatum’s plan?
“Nah. I ain’t try to,” he said on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “Once I let it go, I knew it was going to hit the glass. But I didn’t try to.”
That settles that.
Tatum dropped 30 points in the game. It’s safe to say the final two definitely were the most important.