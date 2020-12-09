Dez Bryant Tweets He Was Pulled From Ravens-Cowboys Game Due To COVID-19

Dez Bryant was set to play in his revenge game against the Dallas Cowboys as a member of the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday night.

Then COVID-19 happened.

The wide receiver, who signed with Baltimore’s practice squad in October, took to Twitter to reveal he was pulled from Tuesday’s matchup just 20 minutes before kickoff due to a positive COVID-19 test with an NSFW tweet.

“Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested… my (expletive) come back positive… I tested positive for Covid WTF,” Bryant tweeted.

The coronavirus has put a halt to a lot of things in 2020, and now it’s stopping Bryant from suiting up against his former team.

Kickoff is set for 8:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images