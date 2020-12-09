Patriots’ Matthew Slater Has Message For UCLA After Bill Belichick Visit

Matthew Slater got to return to his alma mater this week, as UCLA has been hosting the New England Patriots on their West Coast road trip.

Of course, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Patriots are staying in an on-campus hotel and have access to the Bruins’ practice field and weight rooms, but not much else.

Still, in between preparing his team for their Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Bill Belichick found time to return the favor and speak with the UCLA football team Tuesday.

And ahead of the Bruins’ rivalry game against USC this weekend, what better speaker could you ask to help you get ready than the greatest coach in the history of the NFL?

So Slater, who was once in their position, wanted to drive home one message to the current Bruins.