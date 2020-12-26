Four Browns Receivers Ruled Out Vs. Jets Due To COVID-19 Protocols

Let’s be honest, things perhaps were going a bit too smoothly for the Cleveland Browns this season, who have earned their first winning record in recent memory here in 2020.

Something was bound to happen along the ride.

Ahead of the Browns’ Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets, the team will be without some of their top wide receivers.

Browns officially placed four WRs on the Reserve/COVID list: Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge. Browns LB Jacob Phillip also added to COVID list. Those five players are out Sunday vs. Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen first reported that a group of Cleveland wideouts have been deemed “High-Risk-Close-Contacts” by the NFL’s contact tracing efforts. Those players reportedly include Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Donovan People-Jones.

Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Donovan People-Jones have been deemed High-Risk-Close-Contacts, per @mortreport and me. Browns awaiting further instruction but all three now could be out Sunday vs. Jets. https://t.co/TyMsq3IPhV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2020

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported that KhaDarel Hodge also was on the list of Browns receivers who have been ruled out, meaning Marvin Hall is the only receiver on the 53-man roster available.

Practice squad wideouts Derrick Willies and Ja’Marcus Bradley were elevated to the 53-man roster, per Pelissero.

Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones have all been ruled out. No other players have been ruled out as of now other than LB B.J. Goodson, who tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/Akx5MfkKuQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 26, 2020

Timing couldn’t really be worse for Cleveland, who with a win tomorrow could clinch a playoff berth.

Fortunately, they’re only playing the Jets and might be able to pull that off.

