Four Browns Receivers Ruled Out Vs. Jets Due To COVID-19 Protocols

Let’s be honest, things perhaps were going a bit too smoothly for the Cleveland Browns this season, who have earned their first winning record in recent memory here in 2020.
Something was bound to happen along the ride.
Ahead of the Browns’ Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets, the team will be without some of their top wide receivers.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen first reported that a group of Cleveland wideouts have been deemed “High-Risk-Close-Contacts” by the NFL’s contact tracing efforts. Those players reportedly include Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Donovan People-Jones.
NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported that KhaDarel Hodge also was on the list of Browns receivers who have been ruled out, meaning Marvin Hall is the only receiver on the 53-man roster available.
Practice squad wideouts Derrick Willies and Ja’Marcus Bradley were elevated to the 53-man roster, per Pelissero.
Timing couldn’t really be worse for Cleveland, who with a win tomorrow could clinch a playoff berth.
Fortunately, they’re only playing the Jets and might be able to pull that off.