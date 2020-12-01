George Springer Rumors: This NL East Team Pursuing Star Free Agent

Are the Mets looking to make a major splash in free agency?

New York, under aggressive new ownership, is pursuing star free agent outfielder George Springer, according to SNY’s Andy Martino. The Toronto Blues reportedly also are among the teams who have heavy interest in Springer, who is one of the top free agents available this offseason.

From Martino’s column published Monday:

The Mets continue to pursue free agent outfielder George Springer despite reported heavy interest from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to industry sources.

Springer is one of the Mets’ top targets this offseason, if not the top target, and remains heavily in the mix.

Good news Mets fans, your team still wants George Springer. Also James McCann.https://t.co/5ZLWXvlb8O — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) November 30, 2020

Martino also reported the Mets have targeted catcher James McCann over J.T. Realmuto in free agency.

Springer, 31, is coming off a season in which .265 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs for the Houston Astros.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images