Grant Williams May Have Found Celtics Teammate That Talks More Than Him

Grant Williams has been with the Boston Celtics for just over a year and already is a well-known chatter box.

But the 22-year-old might have met his match.

Apparently, Tristan Thompson is a big talker, too. In fact, Williams told reporters Saturday he thinks his new teammate might talk more than he does, per multiple reports.

(And if you’re familiar with Williams’ personality whatsoever, that could be somewhat surprising.)

Naturally, per Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith, Williams is having a blast learning from Thompson, who joined the Celtics in November.

We can only imagine what a conversation between the two must sound like.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images