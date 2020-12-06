Grant Williams Sees ‘Opportunity To Step Up’ After Celtics Lose Gordon Hayward

After Gordon Hayward went down early in the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs, Grant Williams saw his usage with the Boston Celtics increase.

He took advantage of those reps, too, shooting 59% from beyond the 3-point arc and showing that, with continued development, his defense could also be legit.

So with Hayward departing the team as Williams enters his sophomore season, the 22-year-old yet again sees a chance to prove his worth.

“You’re still a rookie until the first game of next season,” he told reporters Saturday via video conference, per Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith.

“I feel confident going into my second year. Losing Gordon is tough, but it gives a lot of us an opportunity to step up.”

Over the especially-short offseason, Williams said he’s added range to his jump shot and improved his quickness for defending on the perimeter.

He might not be needed at center as often with the Celtics signing Tristan Thompson. But with Kemba Walker set to miss some time in the beginning of the season, it’s entirely plausible that coach Brad Stevens rolls out a two-big lineup here and there.

Williams saw time in those scenarios in the postseason, but his usage at the 4 is likely to increase this year. Still, he’s enjoyed learning from a veteran center like Thompson.

Whatever happens, Williams said he’s prepared to play as much at the 4 or 5 position as Stevens needs him to.

The opportunity is there, and Williams seems poised to take it.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images