Jets Release Chris Hogan From Injured Reserve, Elevate Rookies

The Jets did a bit of housekeeping ahead of their Week 13 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

New York on Saturday announced it’d released wide receiver Chris Hogan from injured reserve.

Additionally, defensive back Elijah Campbell and linebacker Noah Dawkins were elevated from the practice squad for the Las Vegas game.

Hogan joined the team Aug. 19 following a slew of injuries to key receivers on the team. He then made his own an appearance on the injured list Oct 13 after hurting his ankle against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 11.

Hogan hasn’t done much since his days with the New England Patriots came to an end in 2019. He had surgery on his left knee in Oct. 2019 shortly after joining the Carolina Panthers and only played seven games total that season. He played just five games with the Jets in 2020.

What’s next for the lacrosse player-turned-NFL receiver? Who knows.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images