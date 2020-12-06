Boston’s Zakim Bridge Lit In Revs’ Colors Ahead Of Eastern Conference Final

New England will take on Columbus in the do-or-die match Sunday afternoon

It’s taken the New England Revolution years to return to Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference Final, and they’re getting plenty of support beforehand.

The Zakim Bridge in Boston on Saturday was lit with the Revs’ colors — red, white and blue — to honor the team before their game against the against the Columbus Crew SC.

New England beat the likes of the No. 1 Philadelphia Union and No. 4 Orlando City SC, respectively, on their way to Sunday’s contest. They were ranked last in the East heading into the postseason.

The Eastern Conference Final kicks off at 3 p.m. ET.

