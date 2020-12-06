Boston’s Zakim Bridge Lit In Revs’ Colors Ahead Of Eastern Conference Final

It’s taken the New England Revolution years to return to Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference Final, and they’re getting plenty of support beforehand.

The Zakim Bridge in Boston on Saturday was lit with the Revs’ colors — red, white and blue — to honor the team before their game against the against the Columbus Crew SC.

Check it out:

The Zakim Bridge is lit in #NERevs colors tonight ahead of tomorrow’s match 🔵🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FNTF7eVLBW — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) December 5, 2020

Awesome stuff.