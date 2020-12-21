Here’s How NFL Playoff Picture Looks After League’s Week 15 Slate

Here’s a look at the NFL Playoff picture after Sunday night’s game.

(Of note, this obviously does not reflect “Monday Night Football” between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.)

AFC:

(*Teams that have clinched playoff spot)

1. Kansas City Chiefs 13-1*

2. Pittsburgh Steelers 11-2*

3. Buffalo Bills 11-3*

4. Tennessee Titans 10-4

5. Cleveland Browns 10-4

6. Indianapolis Colts 10-4

7. Miami Dolphins 9-5

In the hunt:

8. Baltimore Ravens 9-5

9. Las Vegas Raiders 7-7

The Chiefs keep hold of the No. 1 seed with a win over the New Orleans Saints while the Bills officially claimed the AFC East title with a win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

The Titans defeated the Detroit Lions to keep their slight advantage in the AFC South, though the division-rival Colts, who own the conference’s second wild-card spot, earned a win of their own over the Houston Texans. Cleveland kept its hold on the first AFC wild-card spot, inching closer to the postseason and claiming its first 10-win season since 2007.

The Dolphins pulled out a win over the New England Patriots on Sunday to maintain the AFC’s third and final wild-card spot. Baltimore, though, is breathing down Miami’s neck and the Ravens have a favorable schedule down the stretch. Las Vegas isn’t mathematically eliminated yet, but the Raiders’ loss to the Chargers is almost certainly a postseason-killer.

NFC:

1. Green Bay Packers 11-3*

2. New Orleans Saints 10-4*

3. Seattle Seahawks 10-4*

4. Washington Football Team 6-8

5. Los Angeles Rams 9-5

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-5

7. Arizona Cardinals 8-6

In the hunt:

8. Chicago Bears 7-7

9. Minnesota Vikings 6-8

11. Dallas Cowboys 5-9

13. New York Giants 5-9

14. Philadelphia Eagles 4-9-1

The Packers earned a win Saturday night and benefited from a Saints loss on Sunday, extending their lead for the No. 1 seed to one full game. The Seahawks clinched a spot in the NFC playoffs during Week 15, and after a victory and Los Angeles Rams loss, Russell Wilson and Co. take the lead in the NFC West.

Washington lost to Seattle, but fortunately still holds a one-game lead in the NFC East after the Giants lost to the Browns on Sunday night. The Rams hold a tiebreaker over the Buccaneers, so despite their upset loss to the previously-winless New York Jets, they own the NFC’s first wild-card spot.

Tom Brady and Co. mounted a comeback against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to keep up the second wild-card spot while the Cardinals win over the Eagles has Arizona as the third NFC West team in the playoff picture.

Chicago is now just one game back for the third and final wild card while the Vikings aren’t mathematically eliminated, but their loss to Bears almost certainly concludes their second-half run. No team in the NFC East is officially eliminated from winning the division, though the 5-9 Cowboys hold a tiebreaker over the 5-9 Giants, meaning Dallas is just one game behind Washington for the division.





