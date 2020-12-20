Here’s What Life Was Like When Bills Last Won AFC East Title In 1995

Things have changed pretty dramatically in the last 25 years, to say the least.

1995 simply was a different time. Overalls were considered a fashion statement (no, they still aren’t), “ER” was the top-rated show on television, social media did not exist (nor was it even on anyone’s radar) and the Macarena was all the rage.

It also was the last time the Bills won the AFC East. Buffalo finally snapped that streak Saturday with a massive 48-19 victory over the Denver Broncos.

So, what else was going on in the world the last time the Bills topped the division?

Here are just a few things that happened the same year Buffalo last reigned atop the AFC East (featuring some facts via NFL Research):

– Josh Allen was not yet alive. (He was born May 21, 1996.)

– Michael Jordan returned to the NBA after retiring in 1993 to play Major League Baseball.

– Jaromir Jagr won the NHL’s Art Ross Award for the first time.

– Tiger Woods was playing golf as an amateur.

– O.J. Simpson was acquitted of two counts of murder.

– “Toy Story,” “Pocahontas” and “Apollo 13” were among the highest-grossing films of the year

– “Forrest Gump” won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

– “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio feat. LV was No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 for the year

– Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” won Album of the Year at the Grammys.

– eBay went live for the first time.

Yeah, it’s definitely been a while.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Babbitt/USA TODAY Sports Images