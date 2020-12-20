NFL Rumors: Stefon Diggs’ Injury Won’t Impact Availability For Bills

The Buffalo Bills won the AFC East for the first time since 1995 on Saturday. Hopefully, they didn’t lose their star wide receiver in the process.

Stefon Diggs’ first catch of the game helped him break the franchise record for receptions in a single season. He also caught a 44-yard bomb from quarterback Josh Allen and led the Bills with a season-high 11 receptions for 147 yards.

Unfortunately, the receiver was taken to the locker room in the fourth quarter due to a foot issue. Head coach Sean McDermott had no update on the injury.

But according to NFL Media’s Kim Jones, it isn’t serious and won’t affect his availability going forward.

My understanding re: Stefon Diggs. #Bills believe foot injury is not serious. And that it will not affect his availability going forward.

An apparent sigh of relief for #Bills fans. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) December 20, 2020

The Bills ultimately topped the Broncos 48-19.

Buffalo plays its next game Monday, Dec. 28, a rematch against the New England Patriots in Week 16.

