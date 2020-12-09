How Will Aaron Donald Affect Patriots’ Plans? Matt Chatham Breaks It Down

The New England Patriots’ offensive line will be extremely busy Thursday.

New England looks to build off of its two-game winning streak as they take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Aaron Donald is in the middle of yet another impressive season, and the Patriots will need to find creative ways to slow him down.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joined “NESN After Hours” on Tuesday night to discuss Donald and preview the matchup.

To hear what he had to say check out the video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images