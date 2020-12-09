Twitter Can’t Believe Dak Prescott’s Already Doing Squats After Gruesome Leg Injury

If we told you Dak Prescott already was back in the gym doing squats two months after a gruesome leg injury that ended his season, would you believe us?

Well, you should.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle Oct. 11, and was shown at practice prior to the Cowboy’s Tuesday night game against the Baltimore Ravens. This was the first time Prescott was seen back with his teammates.

It was mentioned Prescott already is doing squats, which, of course, are important for ankle mobility.

Well, Twitter was blown away at this fact.