LeBron James Strongly Reacts To Bronny James-Larsa Pippen Report

LeBron James and his family surely have enjoyed more pleasant weekends.

MTO News on Friday reported James’ eldest son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. is pursuing Larsa Pippen, the wife of Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen. MTO News used Bronny James’ liking of a Larsa Pippen Instagram photo as proof of interest. The report proceeded to be picked up by other outlets such as Black Sports Online. The son of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is 16 years old, 30 years younger than Larsa Pippen.

Bronny James refuted the rumors in a since-deleted Instagram story, writing, “I liked one of my best friends moms picture y’all are jus childish.” Later in the day, Bronny James’ mother, Savannah, spoke out about the report through an Instagram story. LeBron then shared his wife’s comments on his own Instagram while adding a message to those who ignited the rumors.

(Warning: The following graphic contains NSFW language.)

Larsa Pippen also strongly refuted the rumors and threatened legal action against BSO via NSFW tweets.