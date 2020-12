The 2020-21 NHL season is inching closer by the day, and it appears the Boston Bruins are busy preparing.

Some members of the Black and Gold took part in Monday’s voluntary workouts at Warrior Ice Arena. Jake DeBrusk was among those in attenndance.

Take a look at this video:

Jake DeBrusk today at Bruins voluntary workouts.



Here are some other sights from the day: