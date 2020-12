Jayson Tatum and Stephon Gilmore have plenty of fans in the Boston area — including each other.

So, the Boston Celtics forward and New England Patriots cornerback decided to partake in the jersey swap tradition. And Tatum documented it all on Instagram.

β€œTo JT Keep being great. Big fan!” Gilmore wrote, as seen in Tatum’s Instagram story.

“‘Find Gilmore and go somewhere else.’ Big time. Keep being great bro!” Tatum said in return.

Check it out: