Jets Vs. Seahawks Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online, On TV

Last week, the New York Jets made things really interesting with a down-to-the-wire loss of epic Jets proportions to the Las Vegas Raiders.

All hopes fans have for the team to go winless in order to obtain the first pick of the NFL Draft flashed before their eyes until a bad play call from Gregg Williams kept that trajectory going.

And in Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks, in the Jets’ first game without their recently fired defensive coordinator, things look good for New York to come out of Sunday with an 0-13 record.

Seattle, meanwhile, can’t afford to play down to another bad team like it did in Week 13 with a shocking loss to the Giants.

So will the Jets made things interesting, or will the Seahawks take care of business and get back on track?