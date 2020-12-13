Packers Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online, On TV

Can the Lions pull off the upset?

Two NFC North teams will battle it out Sunday, though they’re on opposite ends of the division.

The division-leading Lions will host the Packers at Ford Field in Week 14. Detroit is coming off a convincing 34-30 win over the Chicago Bears, too.

Green Bay, meanwhile, is coming off a solid win of its own over the struggling Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers can make it three wins in a row with a victory over the Lions, who haven’t beat the Green and Gold since 2018.

Here’s how to watch on tv and online:

When: Sunday, Dec. 13, at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

More Football:

NFL Defends Decision To Play Cowboys-Ravens After Dez Bryant’s Positive COVID-19 Test

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK Images

Picked For You

Related