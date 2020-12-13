Packers Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online, On TV

Two NFC North teams will battle it out Sunday, though they’re on opposite ends of the division.

The division-leading Lions will host the Packers at Ford Field in Week 14. Detroit is coming off a convincing 34-30 win over the Chicago Bears, too.

Green Bay, meanwhile, is coming off a solid win of its own over the struggling Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers can make it three wins in a row with a victory over the Lions, who haven’t beat the Green and Gold since 2018.

Here’s how to watch on tv and online:

When: Sunday, Dec. 13, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK Images