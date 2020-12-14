Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Looking Healthy In Nets Preseason Game

Brooklyn is about to be a problem.
The new-look Nets finally were able to debut Kevin Durant for the first time since the superstar forward tore his achilles towards the end of his 2018-19 NBA Finals run with the Golden State Warriors.
And after missing a majority of last season due to a shoulder injury, Kyrie Irving made his return too.
The two All-Stars took the court together to lead Brooklyn to a 119-114 win over the Washington Wizards, and they were spectacular.
Durant put up a balanced 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks while Irving led with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting and four assists. Both players were on a minutes restriction.
One thing is for sure, it felt good to have these two players get back on the court.
The Nets’ next preseason game is Friday, Dec. 18 against the Celtics in Boston.