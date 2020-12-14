Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Looking Healthy In Nets Preseason Game

Brooklyn is about to be a problem.

The new-look Nets finally were able to debut Kevin Durant for the first time since the superstar forward tore his achilles towards the end of his 2018-19 NBA Finals run with the Golden State Warriors.

And after missing a majority of last season due to a shoulder injury, Kyrie Irving made his return too.

The two All-Stars took the court together to lead Brooklyn to a 119-114 win over the Washington Wizards, and they were spectacular.

Durant put up a balanced 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks while Irving led with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting and four assists. Both players were on a minutes restriction.