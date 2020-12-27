Antonio Brown Shares Instagram With Tom Brady After Bucs Clinch Playoff Spot

Not terribly long ago, there was serious doubt over whether Antonio Brown ever would suit up for another NFL game.
Now, AB only is a few weeks away from playing playoff football for the first time since the 2017 season.
Brown, who joined the Buccaneers in late October, helped Tampa Bay clinch a postseason berth Saturday afternoon. The veteran wide receiver was one of the four recipients of a Tom Brady touchdown pass in the first half of the Bucs’ 47-7 demolition of the Lions in Detroit.
Following Tampa Bay’s dominant Week 16 triumph, Brown took to Instagram to share a photo with his quarterback.
Buccaneers fans surely are grateful for Brady and Co. Tampa Bay’s impending playoff appearance will be the franchise’s first since the 2007 campaign.