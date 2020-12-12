MLB Rumors: Corey Kluber Among Pitchers On Red Sox Radar For 2021 Season

A big question surrounding the Boston Red Sox this season is their pitching.

Chris Sale won’t be ready for Opening Day as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery, Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to have a normal spring training, but it’s unclear if there will be effects from his bout with COVID-19 and myocarditis.

It’s unclear just how the starting rotation will look come April 1. But according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, the Red Sox “likely hope of adding one pitcher with mid-rotation (or better) ability and another who would come as more of a back-of-the-rotation option.”

Check out this excerpt from Speier:

“Beyond (Tomoyuki) Sugano, according to major league sources, the Sox have interest in a few starters with excellent track records coming off injury: Righthanders Corey Kluber and Jake Odorizzi, and lefthander Rich Hill.”

These certainly all are interesting names.

Hill spent time with the Red Sox during his career. He’ll be 41 in March but still is determined to continue his Major League Baseball career.

Odorizzi made just four starts during the shortened 2020 season due to an injury, but posted impressive numbers in 2019 that led to him being named an All-Star.

Kluber perhaps is the most intriguing name on the list. He, like Odorizzi, battled an injury last year, but is a two-time Cy Young Award winner.

It’s fair to assume Tanner Houck will get a crack at the roster after impressing in three starts with a 3-0 record and 0.53 ERA last year. Nick Pivetta also showed promise.

Rule 5 Draft pick Garrett Whitlock also is expected to compete for a spot.

These questions eventually will be answered as the offseason progresses and Opening Day gets closer.

