NBA Rumors: League Warns Teams Not To ‘Jump The Line’ With COVID-19 Vaccine

The NBA has made it clear it does not want teams attempting to “jump the line” for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA approved the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines shortly before the NBA’s 2020-21 season began. Thousands of frontline workers already have been inoculated.

But the NBA has issued a stern warning to teams as vaccines become more available to the public: Wait your turn.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver underscored the importance of players and staff waiting their turn.

“It goes without saying that in no form or way will we jump the line,” Silver told on a conference call with reporters Monday, via ESPN. “We will wait our turn to get the vaccine. When you think about the logistical feat that now the federal and state governments are undertaking, where if every citizen ultimately requires two doses and with a population of over 300 million, it’s beyond comprehension when you start to begin to think about the logistical challenges of transporting and distributing this vaccine.”

It’s unclear exactly when NBA players and staff will wind up getting the vaccine. But clearly, it’ll be a while.

