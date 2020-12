Dec. 24 is more than just Christmas Eve to Cam Newton.

It also marks the day his son, Chosen, was born.

The New England Patriots quarterback took to Instagram to wish his son a happy fifth birthday, and posted a slew of pics of the two together.

“I love you more than life itself,” Newton wrote in his signature font. “It kills me that I am not there to celebrate your fifth birthday son!! But daddy wishes you a happy happy happy happy happy birthday.”

How sweet.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images