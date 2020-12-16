NBA Rumors: Rockets’ James Harden Has Been Calling Shots For Houston

If the latest James Harden rumors prove anything, it’s his world in Houston, and the Rockets are living in it.

The All-Star guard has had plenty of sway since joining the team in 2012. But according to one recent report, his influence on the team goes far beyond simple suggestions.

Harden is the one calling the shots in Houston, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. And apparently, the Rockets consider it “good business” to keep him as happy as possible.

So what Harden wants, Harden gets.

“Harden has pushed the Rockets to upgrade every offseason, saying he would want to be traded if they couldn’t contend,” MacMahon wrote, citing sources. “And he had final say on things beyond just travel and practice schedules as well. He could call the shots on personnel moves, both on the roster and the coaching staff, a power he flexed to push for the firing of head coach Kevin McHale and departures of co-stars Dwight Howard and Chris Paul, sources said.”

Rumor has it Harden is looking to take his talents elsewhere, and his recent holdout from training camp appeared to confirm that. He did participate in Tuesday night’s preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs but didn’t look entirely thrilled to be there. He didn’t speak with the media afterward either, leading some to wonder if the saga is over.

We, however, have a feeling it’s not.

