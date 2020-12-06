James Harden Missed Rockets’ Practice After Attending Lil Baby’s Birthday Party

James Harden is suggesting there was a lot of truth to those rumors about him requesting a trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

The guard on Sunday missed his first practice of the year with the Houston Rockets due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols making him ineligible.

What did he do, you ask?

He went out Saturday night in Atlanta, maskless, to celebrate his and rapper Lil Baby’s birthday party. And he posted the proof himself on his own personal Instagram.

Since missing the practice, new teammate John Wall has insisted that Harden is committed to playing for Houston this season, but his actions kind of suggest otherwise.

Especially when you consider what he posted on his Instagram story while his team was addressing media at practice.

If Harden does play the season out with Houston is it too late to get a reality television camera crew following him and the Rockets this year?

Thumbnail photo via Aug 31, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) reacts after a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter in game six of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images