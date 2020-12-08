NHL Rumors: Here’s Latest Updates Surrounding League’s Return In 2021

The NHL still appears to want to begin to 2020-21 season in January.

As you probably recall, the league originally was targeting Jan. 1 to drop the puck. But that became less and less likely the more time went on.

Commissioner Gary Bettman recently revealed the start date still was a “work in progress.” And now that it’s Dec. 7, it’s hard to see the NHL beginning its season in three weeks.

But there was a bit of an update Monday night.

TSN’s Darren Dreger and Pierre LeBrun reported that both the league and its Players’ Association are targeting Jan. 13 to get going on a 56-game slate.

To be more specific, Jan 13 is the target date for start of season. However, nothing has been finalized. https://t.co/0wzAXlMPnW — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 8, 2020

Both sides targeting Jan. 13 start to season in order to get 56-game sked but even with financials no longer an issue as @DarrenDreger first reported, still some work to be done on protocols, schedule, critical date, etc, plus subject to NHL BOG and NHLPA executive board approval https://t.co/ESSjY94Slt — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 8, 2020

The 2019-20 season officially ended in September with the Tampa Bay Lightning being crowned Stanley Cup champions.

Time is winding down if the NHL realistically wants to begin next month. But it looks as if both sides are working toward their goal of getting it done.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images