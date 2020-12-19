Ohio State Vs. Northwestern Live Stream: Watch Big Ten Championship Game Online

Well, a Big Ten Championship Game between a 5-0 team and a 6-1 team is better than no Big Ten Championship Game at all.

No. 4 Ohio State will square off against No. 14 Northwestern at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday in the conference title game. The Buckeyes are looking for their fourth straight Big Ten championship, while the Huskies are in search of their first outright conference title since 1995.

Can Northwestern pull off the upset and knock off Justin Fields and Co.? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Ohio State-Northwestern online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Dec. 19, at noon p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images