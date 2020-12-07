Patriots Injury Report: J.C. Jackson Among 14 Limited After Chargers Game

The New England Patriots listed 14 players on their first injury report of Week 14.

Had the Patriots practiced Monday, the following players would have been limited, according to the team:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

DT Byron Cowart (back)

DB Kyle Dugger (toe)

K Nick Folk (back)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand, neck)

CB J.C. Jackson (hip, knee)

FB Jakob Johnson (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (neck)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

QB Cam Newton (abdomen)

WR Matthew Slater (knee)

RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)

Jackson (knee), Jones (neck) and Izzo (neck) all suffered injuries during Sunday’s 45-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Patriots face a quick turnaround this week, as they’re scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

In order to reduce travel, the Patriots are staying and practicing at UCLA this week. They’re scheduled to hold one full practice Tuesday followed by a walkthrough Wednesday.

