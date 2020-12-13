13 Things Worth Watching In Patriots’ Final Three Games Of 2020

At 6-7, the New England Patriots are on pace for their worst finish since 2000. But that doesn’t mean their final three games won’t provide intrigue.

Here are 13 things we’ll be watching as this season draws to a close.

1. The slimmest of playoff chances

The Patriots almost certainly won’t be participating in the 2020 NFL playoffs, but they have yet to be mathematically eliminated. FiveThirtyEight gives them just a 2 percent chance of making the postseason. To get in, they’ll have to win out and get a whole lot of help from the teams above them.

2. … and the chance to play spoiler

Last year’s upset loss to the Dolphins robbed the Patriots of a first-round playoff bye. New England can return the favor this Sunday against a Miami Dolphins team that’s fighting for a wild-card spot. The Patriots also could be facing a winless New York Jets team in Week 17, which would put them in position to secure an 0-16 season for one of their biggest rivals (or, if they lose, foil the Jets’ shot at Trevor Lawrence).

3. Can Cam Newton finish strong?

We’ve seen Good Cam, Bad Cam and everything in between during this roller-coaster of a season. Newton hasn’t thrown for more than 120 yards since Week 11. Last time out, he was benched. How he finishes out the year could sway the Patriots’ opinion on whether they’ll look to re-sign him this offseason.

4. Will we see Jarrett Stidham?

It’s clear Bill Belichick and his staff believe Newton is their best option at quarterback. But if the Patriots do officially fall out of playoff contention, will Stidham get a chance to start in Week 16 or 17? All seven of Stidham’s career appearances have come in relief, meaning he’s never received a full week of practice reps with the first-team offense. Until that happens, it’s difficult to draw any definitive conclusions about the second-year signal-caller. It’s also worth noting Stidham is the only Patriots quarterback currently under contract for 2021.

5. Can N’Keal Harry maintain his momentum?

Harry’s sophomore season has been a disappointing one, but the 2019 first-rounder has trended upward of late, making three impressive contested catches in the Patriots’ last two games. Harry recently has spoken about increasing his aggressiveness and physicality, making better use of his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame. A strong finish over these final three games would provide some momentum as this much-maligned wideout enters Year 3.

6. A Julian Edelman return?

Edelman practiced this week for the first time since late October. Will the 34-year-old receiver make it back onto the active roster by Week 17? And if he does, will he look more like himself than the clearly limited version we saw in September and October?

8. The rookie tight ends

With Ryan Izzo on injured reserve for at least two more games, we should see a lot of Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene down the stretch. What we’ve seen thus far has been … underwhelming. The two third-round draft picks have combined for one single catch (by Keene) on two targets (one apiece) this season, and both have spent time on IR. These final few weeks will be an important evaluation period for the Patriots, who must determine whether they need to devote significant resources to the tight end position this offseason.

9. Powerful Damien Harris runs

Harris avoided serious injury on the play that knocked him out of last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, which was great news for the Patriots. The 2019 third-round pick has been a bright spot for New England’s offense this season, running with burst and tenacity to the tune of 5.0 yards per carry. If he maintains that average, he’d become just the second Patriots back since 2000 to carry the ball 100-plus times in a season and average at 5 yards per carry (LeGarrette Blount, 2013).

10. Mike Onwenu pancake blocks

If you enjoy watching defenders get knocked on their kiesters, keep an eye on big No. 71. Onwenu, the Patriots’ standout rookie tackle, has slipped a bit in pass protection of late but remains a beast in the run game. He should be a fixture on New England’s O-line for years to come.

11. Emerging contributors on defense

Speaking of rookies, several have taken on prominent defensive roles in recent weeks. Kyle Dugger looks like New England’s strong safety of the future. Josh Uche has flashed as a pass rusher. Undrafted defensive back Myles Bryant is playing all over the secondary. Anfernee Jennings is seeing significant reps at linebacker, as is 2019 UDFA Terez Hall. Some promising young pieces.

12. Standout special teams

Many casual fans don’t pay much attention to the kicking game, but the 2020 Patriots have been a ton of fun to watch in that area. Every Gunner Olszewski punt return is either a touchdown or a car crash. Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel are otherworldly in punt coverage. Jake Bailey should be a Pro Bowler. Nick Folk hasn’t missed a field goal since Week 2. Nothing swings momentum more than a big special teams play, and the Patriots have created those with regularity.

13. Potential swan songs

The Patriots’ list of impending free agents includes Newton, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Jason McCourty, James White, Adam Butler, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise, John Simon, Rex Burkhead (currently on IR) and J.C. Jackson (RFA), among others. Stephon Gilmore could be traded this offseason. Edelman could consider retirement. At least a few of these key contributors likely will play their final games in a New England uniform this month.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images