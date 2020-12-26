Patriots Injury Report: Tight End Ruled Out, 20 Players Questionable For Bills Game

The New England Patriots carry an injury-riddled roster into Monday night’s matchup Week 16 with the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots ruled out reserve tight end Jordan Thomas (not injury related) and listed 20 players as questionable:

C David Andrews (calf)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder)

OLB Tawshawn Bower (ankle)

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

LS Joe Cardona (ankle)

DT Byron Cowart (back)

OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

OL Justin Herron (ankle)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

LB Anfernee Jennings (shoulder)

CB Jonathan Jones (neck)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

WR Donte Moncrief (thigh)

DE John Simon (hamstring)

WR Matthew Slater (knee)

RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)

The Patriots placed Thomas on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Thomas has not played an offensive snap since Week 11 and has sat out the last three games as a healthy scratch.

The AFC East champion Bills ruled out tight end Reggie Gilliam (knee, hamstring) and listed safety Jaquan Johnson (ankle) and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (groin) as questionable.